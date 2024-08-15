KAMPALA, UGANDA – AUGUST 15, 2024 – Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has announced that 113 scholars under the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) have secured admission and scholarships to join 71 global universities located in 22 countries around the world.

The scholars, drawn from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have received scholarships valued at USD 21,497,646 for their four-year undergraduate studies. Each scholar will also receive an airlift token of Kshs. 200,000 to support their transition into the global universities.

Speaking at a dedication and flag-off ceremony, EGF Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi challenged the students to be agents of change, leveraging their knowledge and skills to address Africa’s development challenges.

The scholars will be joining universities in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia.

With this year’s admissions, a total of 970 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships.

The Equity Leadership Program is an initiative of the Equity Group Foundation, established in 1998 to cultivate a new generation of future leaders. The program aims to equip young minds with the leadership skills, knowledge, and networks essential to drive sustainable economic growth and social progress across the continent.

