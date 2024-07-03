Kampala, Uganda – The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has unveiled the second phase of its Support to Agricultural Revitalization and Transformation (START) facility, a flagship program aimed at promoting sustainable agribusiness practices in Uganda. The launch of START Facility II marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to develop a resilient and sustainable food system.

The START Facility II is designed to build on the successes of its inaugural phase, which was implemented in northern Uganda. The first phase of the program achieved significant results, including the support of over 100 agribusiness SMEs, the creation of over 1,000 jobs, and the improvement of food security for thousands of households.

The second phase of the program will scale up these efforts, targeting agribusiness SMEs across all regions of Uganda. The facility will provide critical financial and technical support to SMEs, enabling them to enhance their value addition and agro-processing capabilities. This support will include a range of financial products, such as grants, concessional loans, and commercial loans, as well as business development services and technical assistance.

The START Facility II is designed to address the specific challenges faced by agribusiness SMEs in Uganda. These challenges include limited access to finance, inadequate technical capacity, and lack of adoption of sustainable business practices. By addressing these challenges, the facility aims to promote sustainable agribusiness practices, improve food security, and contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable food system in Uganda.

The facility will also prioritize the adoption of digital solutions, such as e-extension services, digital payment systems, and mobile-based data collection. These solutions will enable agribusiness SMEs to improve their efficiency, reduce costs, and increase their reach.

The START Facility II is a partnership between UNCDF and the European Union (EU), and will be implemented over a period of five years (2023-2027). The facility is expected to make a significant impact on the agribusiness sector in Uganda, promoting sustainable practices, improving food security, and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Interested agribusiness SMEs can apply for support through the START Facility II, which promises to be a game-changer for the sector. With its focus on sustainability, digital solutions, and financial inclusion, the facility is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of smallholder farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs in Uganda.

