PostBank Uganda has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Kato as Chief Retail Officer, effective immediately. Kato brings over 15 years of banking experience to his new role, having worked for both international and local banks.

Since joining PostBank in 2020, Kato has made significant contributions to the bank’s growth and profitability. He has overseen the re-engineering of personal banking processes, leading to commendable growth in the segment. He has also driven numerous initiatives and transformations that have significantly impacted the bank’s balance sheet and profitability.

As Chief Retail Officer, Kato will be responsible for developing and executing the bank’s business growth strategy across distribution channels, Fintech business, sales, and bancassurance. He will also focus on nurturing a high-performance culture across the bank.

Kato’s appointment is a testament to his strong leadership and transformational skills, which have been demonstrated throughout his career. Prior to joining PostBank, he worked at Stanbic Bank, I&M Bank, and Zenka Finance, where he held various roles and made significant contributions to business growth.

Kato holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Makerere University and is currently pursuing his MBA from the University of South Wales.

