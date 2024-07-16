KAMPALA —Kololo Independence grounds came alive as the 2024 Uganda Auto Show kicked off, showcasing a dazzling array of old, rare, and new cars. Amidst the excitement, Kansai Plascon, a leading paint manufacturer, seized the opportunity to showcase its innovative automotive paints.

The company’s impressive display featured its 2-component Acrylic Enamel, ideal for refinishing automotive vehicles and achieving a high-quality finish. “Very easy to apply, produces an attractive and glossy surface, this is a highly durable automotive fast-drying synthetic enamel paint, suitable for wood and metal surfaces,” officials said.

Another showstopper was the fast-drying Nitrocellulose Paint, perfect for automotive refinishing and indoor furniture. “Air-drying cellulose lacquer, well suited for surfaces with universal primer and sanded old paint surfaces,” officials highlighted.

Adrian Kayongo, Manager at Kansai Plascon, emphasized the importance of showcasing their products to Ugandans, dispelling the misconception that they only manufacture paint for buildings. “Many times we get people surprised that we don’t only make paint for buildings but we also make paint for cars, industries, and furniture, and many other items. Part of our presence here is to show that to Ugandans,” Kayongo said.

He added, “This is yet another opportunity to showcase our products to Ugandans but also hear from them.” Kayongo also emphasized the importance of differentiating genuine from counterfeit car paint, stating, “We want to educate consumers on the difference between genuine and counterfeit car paint.”

The event provided a platform for Kansai Plascon to connect with customers, gather feedback, and demonstrate their commitment to quality and innovation.

As the auto show continues to thrill enthusiasts, Kansai Plascon’s presence is a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch automotive paints that meet the industry’s highest standards.”

