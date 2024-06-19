KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Masaza Cup Football Tournament, a flagship initiative of the Buganda Kingdom, is celebrating its 20th edition this year. Since its inception in 2004, the tournament has become a breeding ground for football talent in Uganda, producing players who have gone on to represent the country on national and international stages.

“The impact of the Masaza Cup over the past 19 editions has been profound. The tournament has unearthed football talents who have gone on to represent Uganda on national and international stages. Players like Fahad Bayo (Ssingo), Abdu Azziizi, and Halid Lwaliwa (Mawokota) are shining lights in the recent Uganda Cranes team,” said Ali Balunywa, Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda.

“The tournament has also strengthened bonds within communities, and it has inspired countless young people to pursue their dreams, giving them a Reason to Imagine,” Balunywa added.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga, praised the tournament’s impact on the development of football in Uganda.

“The support extended by partners like Airtel Uganda is very instrumental in the implementation of the activities we set out to do, and we thank them for their continued support. We continue to rally our people, not only in Buganda but throughout the entire country, to support Airtel by using their network to communicate with loved ones and business partners.”

“The Masaza Cup has been a shining example of how sports can be used to transform lives and communities. We are grateful to our partners, Airtel Uganda, for their continued support and commitment to the tournament,” said Oweek. Mayiga.

The Masaza Cup has a rich history, spanning two decades and 19 editions. Since its inception in 2004, the tournament has seen 10 counties emerge victorious, with Gomba taking the inaugural title.

Mawokota, Kooki, Kyadondo, Buluri, Bulemeezi, Singo, Buddu, Busiro, and Gomba again in 2020 have all had their moment in the spotlight.

Bulemeezi’s victory in 2023 marked their fourth win, cementing their position as a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, six counties – Busujju, Butambala, Buvuma, Kabula, Kyaggwe, and Ssese – are still awaiting their turn to lift the coveted trophy.

As the 20th edition of the Masaza Cup gets underway, football enthusiasts in Uganda can expect exciting matches, talented players, and a celebration of the tournament’s achievements in talent development. The opening match will be played between Bulemezi and Buluuli at Kasana grounds in Luweero District on June 22nd, 2024.

Airtel Uganda is the lead sponsor of the tournament. Others include Nivan Water, Plascon paint, Centenary Bank, and Majestic Brands.

The 20th edition of the Masaza Cup promises to be an exciting and memorable one, with 18 counties set to battle it out for the coveted title.

