NAIROBI – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Thursday witnessed the signing of a tripartite agreement in relation to the importation and transit of refined petroleum products through Kenya to Uganda.

This was during Museveni’s official visit to Kenya to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The agreement enables the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) to directly import refined product commodities from producers in different jurisdictions. This breakthrough is expected to address the challenges faced by the petroleum sector in Uganda, leading to enhanced efficiency and reliability.

The two presidents engaged in bilateral talks with government officials from their respective governments. The discussions aimed to further enhance collaboration in various sectors, including transport and Infrastructure, trade and investment, immigration, regional integration, peace and security, and the fight against terrorism.

During the press briefing held after the bilateral talks, President Museveni expressed gratitude to President Ruto for extending the invitation to discuss matters of mutual interest.

He acknowledged the importance of bilateral cooperation in fostering regional development and stability.

President Museveni also emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the two nations to address common challenges and seize opportunities for growth.

He provided context to the agreements and protocols signed in the joint communique, emphasizing their alignment with the historical missions stating that more than 60 years ago, when Africa gained independence, there was a lack of proper harmonization regarding the historical mission beyond liberation. The focus at that time was primarily on “Uhuru na Umoja” (Independence and Unity), which was not deeply analyzed or dissected.

However, the President expressed his pleasure in witnessing the gradual crystallization of the three historical missions in East Africa today. Integration is now being pursued with the aim of fighting the battle of prosperity through wealth creation and market access.

Additionally, he stressed the need for strategic security of Africa through political integration and the concept of brotherhood or “Undugu” as the other two historical missions that should be adopted.

President Ruto on his part, expressed his optimism about the signed instruments, emphasizing that they would solidify the already strong relations between Kenya and Uganda. He highlighted the transformative potential of the agreements, stating that both leaders are fully committed to fulfilling their obligations to maximize the benefits for their countries and citizens.

President Museveni’s visit and discussions with President Ruto signify the commitment of Uganda and Kenya to work together towards achieving these historical missions. The signing of agreements and protocols is a step forward in realizing the shared vision of creating wealth, ensuring market access, and strengthening political integration in the region.

