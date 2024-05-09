KAMPALA, UGANDA – Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) CEO Godfrey Ssebaana has stressed the importance of transparency for manufacturers to access cheaper credit. Speaking at a two-day Financial Symposium organized by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), Ssebaana highlighted the need for transparency in accessing sustainable finance options.

Ssebaana echoed Bahati’s concerns, emphasizing that transparency is crucial for manufacturers to access cheaper credit. “We require them to have that level of transparency to access our sustainability criteria, which can help them access cheaper capital pools,” he said.

The DTB CEO noted that strategic interventions within banks, such as the Uganda Development Bank, require transparency to access sustainable finance options. “For as long as they really get into projects that meet our sustainability criteria, they will have deep access to different capital pools out there that are way cheaper, and these capital pools can help them to really access cheaper credit,” he added.

State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives David Bahati, who also spoke at the symposium, emphasized that “the cost of capital remains a significant obstacle hindering the growth of manufacturers in Uganda.”

He added: “Despite government support of over Ugx.1.3 trillion, the cost of capital remains a challenge. We urge commercial banks to provide cheaper capital to manufacturers and support the development of industrial parks to boost industrial growth.”

The symposium brought together stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to discuss financing options and strategies to boost industrial growth. The event highlighted the need for cheaper credit and transparency to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in Uganda.

With a focus on sustainable finance and transparency, the symposium aimed to promote affordable financing options for manufacturers and support the development of industrial parks in Uganda.

