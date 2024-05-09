KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a move aimed at boosting regional trade and economic cooperation, Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari on Wednesday May 7, held talks with COMESA Secretary General Ms. Chileshe Mpundu.

The meeting, held at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, marked a significant step forward in strengthening the partnership between Uganda and COMESA, paving the way for increased economic cooperation and trade between Kampala and other member states.

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Mwebesa Francis and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Geraldine Ssali also attended the meeting, which aimed to strengthen the working relationship between Uganda and the COMESA community.

COMESA, a regional economic community comprising 21 member states, promotes economic integration and cooperation among its members. Uganda’s meeting with the Secretary General demonstrates its commitment to regional economic integration and its desire to work closely with COMESA to promote economic growth and development in the region.

During the meeting, officials discussed trade facilitation, investment opportunities, and economic cooperation, exploring ways to enhance the working relationship between Uganda and COMESA and promote economic growth and development in the region.

The meeting is seen as a significant step forward in strengthening the partnership between Uganda and COMESA, expected to lead to increased economic cooperation and trade between Uganda and other member states.

Uganda’s partnership with COMESA is crucial for the country’s economic development, providing access to a market of over 600 million people. The country is keen to leverage this partnership to increase its exports, attract investment, and create jobs for its citizens.

