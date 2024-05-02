Old Mutual Investment Group, the leading African investment manager with a long history of helping grow clients, celebrated the exceptional achievements of its sales agents at the prestigious 2023 Agency Awards and 2024 Incentive Launch held at Hotel Africana.
The event, aptly called “The 2023 Agency Awards and the 2024 Incentive Launch,” showcased the hard work of Old Mutual Investment Group’s sales agents in driving impressive sales performance throughout the previous year and set the stage for continued success in the current year.
Mr. Daniel Opiyo, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Old Mutual Investment Group, highlighted the company’s strategic plan and emphasized the pivotal role of sales agents in achieving organizational objectives. “You are the backbone of our success. Your unwavering commitment has propelled us toward our strategic goals, and we are immensely proud of your achievements in the year 2023 and hope for even bigger strides this year.”
Mr. Zac Kisesi, Head of Alternative Channels, provided insights into sales metrics, including inflows, outflows, and net outflows, underscoring the company’s robust performance in navigating dynamic market conditions. He also had the honor of naming the winners across various categories, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the company’s success.
The event featured several categories to honor top-performing agents:
- Agents with the Most Clients per Month in the year 2023:
- January – Geofrey Katamba – 20 new clients
- February – Isaac Kiddu – 25 new clients
- March – Geofrey Katamba – 32 new clients
- April – Edgar Katsigwa – 21 new clients
- May – Isaac Kiddu – 27 new clients
- June – Isaac Kiddu – 25 new clients
- July – Edgar Katsigwa – 36 new clients
- August – Susan Sarah Acan – 43 new clients
- September – Susan Sarah Acan – 32 new clients
- October – Geofrey Katamba – 34 new clients
- November – Geofrey Katamba – 41 new clients
- December – Susan Sarah Acan – 29 new clients
-
Top 10 Units (teams) in Net-inflows in 2023:
- Link 1 – 38.32Bn
- Link 3 – 26.44Bn
- Crystals – 26.23Bn
- Kimathi – 19.78Bn
- Golden – 18.96Bn
- Pinnacle – 18.37Bn
- Eagles – 16.22Bn
- Nobles – 11.32Bn
- Galaxy – 11.11Bn
-
Cranes – 10.47Bn
-
Top 10 Agents (Net Inflows):
- Joshua Mwine – 12.60Bn
- Edgar Katsigwa – 10.53Bn
- Michella Mugyeni – 10.05Bn
- Dan Gatsinzi – 7.11Bn
- Robert Muhwezi – 6.79Bn
- Rashid Kizito – 5.64Bn
- Nancy Oleko – 5.41Bn
- Judith Kakuze – 5.38Bn
- Nancy Mary Apio – 5.26Bn
- Mary Ndagiro – 5.12Bn
In the final category of top agents (Net inflows), the top three agents were awarded a 5-day trip to Dubai, recognizing their exceptional performance and dedication to excellence.
The Managing Director, Old Mutual Investment Group, Mr. Simon Mwebaze, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the efforts of the sales agents, acknowledging their profound impact on the lives of individuals and families. “Beyond driving sales, you agents serve as trusted advisors, guiding families toward financial security and prosperity. Your role extends far beyond numbers; it’s about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”