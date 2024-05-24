NAMANVE – NCBA Bank has expanded its reach with a new branch in the Namanve Industrial Business Park, a hub for manufacturers and businesses.

The new branch, launched on Friday, May 24 offers a tailored suite of innovative banking solutions and services designed to meet the unique needs of large manufacturers including industry giants Coca-Cola and Rwenzori Mineral Water.

John Gachora, Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank Group who presided over the launch said the branch will empower entrepreneurs and businesses to expand and thrive in the region.

“Our presence in Namanve Industrial Business Park demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of local businesses. We believe in going beyond just opening branches; we strive to be an integral part of our customers’ success stories,” he said. “East Africa is where we see hope, it is where we see rapid development. This is a place I would encourage anyone to invest in. The opening of this branch positions us to help customers in the area and the business people,” said Gachora.

Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Bank, emphasized the bank’s excitement about contributing to the economic growth of the region. “Our new branch will provide businesses with easier access to financial services, enabling them to expand and thrive. We look forward to inspiring growth among all our customers.”

Muyobo noted that manufacturing is one of the sectors where NCBA Bank is a strong player.

“One of the solutions we have is ensuring that we are closer to the manufacturers in their area of operation. This is a 2200-acre industrial park with more than 150 manufacturing businesses already established with a number coming up. And so, there is no better place to be than in the hubs,” said Muyobo.

The park is also home to a variety of factories, warehouses, distribution centers and other businesses.

The new branch aims to fill the gap in the underserved area. Despite being a crucial zone for manufacturers and other enterprises, Namanve Industrial Business Park has been inadequately served by financial institutions, with only one commercial bank currently operating within the park.

Muyobo said that NCBA Bank’s entry offers a pipeline of innovative banking solutions and services tailored to meet the needs of local businesses.

He said the branch will offer a range of products and services, including asset financing, mortgage financing, credit facilities, trade finance, and forex services, catering to both traditional and digital-savvy customers.

Joan Chabalamu, Branch Manager of NCBA Bank Namanve, highlighted the importance of personal relationships with dedicated Relationship Managers who will provide tailored financial advice and support.

