FINCA Uganda has announced the expansion of its services to tackle poverty and promote financial inclusion, introducing a range of new initiatives aimed at supporting small entrepreneurs and cooperatives. The new services, which include financial education, technical assistance, and employment diversification, are designed to complement FINCA Uganda’s existing microfinance offerings and provide a more holistic approach to addressing poverty and financial exclusion.

FINCA Uganda’s microfinance services are complemented by financial education, technical assistance, and employment diversification. Uganda is a center of microfinance innovation, according to FINCA. The organization is currently testing several new ideas throughout the country, including a project that combines financial education, employment training, and the creation of Early Childhood Development centers to support refugee communities and Ugandan nationals.

FINCA Uganda is proud to expand its impact to some of the most marginalized communities in Uganda, recently extending its outreach beyond Ugandan nationals to refugees. While microfinance continues to be at the heart of FINCA, the expanded strategy reinforces FINCA Uganda’s commitment to serving people at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Since its founding in 1984, FINCA has focused on empowering women to achieve financial independence and create prosperous futures for themselves and their families. FINCA has long offered tailored financial products and financial literacy trainings. In Uganda alone, the organization has supported over 530,000 individuals and their families and has built a customer base of 150,000 customers, 45.5% of whom are women.

FINCA remains committed to promoting gender equality through targeted initiatives and programs designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. By continuing to expand its reach and strengthen its offerings, FINCA aims to foster sustainable economic growth and empower women to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

“We want Uganda to be the centerpiece of defining the future of microfinance and challenging the old way of operating,” said FINCA International President Andree Simon at a press conference held at the FINCA Uganda Head Office. “While microfinance is critical to creating opportunity for small entrepreneurs, its impact can be further magnified when combined with other types of support.”

FINCA Uganda bases product development on customer feedback and input, optimizing its services to create an excellent customer experience. The bank has also invested heavily in technology that expands access and convenience for the bank’s customers.

By increasing access to credit to refugees, women, and people in agricultural areas and combining that activity with other support, FINCA is strengthening its ability to impact under-resourced communities. With its expanded approach, FINCA Uganda is poised to make an even greater impact in the lives of small entrepreneurs and cooperatives, promoting sustainable economic growth and self-reliance for generations to come.

