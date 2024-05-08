KAMPALA – eTranzact Global Limited, a leading provider of innovative payment technology solutions, has announced its expansion into Uganda, acquiring an operational license from the Central Bank of Uganda (BoU). This strategic move marks a significant milestone for eTranzact Global Limited as it solidifies its presence in the East African market and demonstrates its commitment to driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in the region.

The BoU issued two licenses to eTranzact Global Limited under the brand name eTranzact Platform Limited, Uganda, in the categories of Payment Systems Operator and Payment Service Provider Class A. This enables the company to offer its robust and secure suite of payment solutions and services, including digital payment platforms, mobile banking solutions, and electronic fund transfers, to businesses and consumers in Uganda.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of eTranzact Global Limited, Dr. Valentine Obi, stated that this expansion reinforces the company’s mission to empower individuals, businesses, and governments by enabling secure, seamless, and convenient financial transactions that are affordable. “We are thrilled about acquiring the operational license from the Central Bank of Uganda. This achievement signifies our commitment to expanding our footprint globally and deepening financial inclusion on the continent.”

With its industry-leading payment solutions based on cutting-edge technology, eTranzact Global Limited aims to empower businesses with the convenience and security they need in today’s digital era. The company’s expansion into Uganda aligns with the government’s ‘Digital Uganda Vision’ to promote sustainable development and poverty eradication through digital innovation.

eTranzact Global Limited, a multiple award-winning technology organization, has been on an expansion agenda to extend its dominance in the digital financial infrastructure spectrum across the globe. Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK) and publicly listed in Nigeria, the company has a presence across multiple African countries, including Ghana and South Africa. In recent years, it has increased its footprint across Africa with incorporations across Cameroon, DRC Congo, and Liberia.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has created a framework for technology-led companies like eTranzact Global Limited to scale across the continent, impacting various sectors such as digital infrastructure, logistics, and energy. eTranzact Global Limited and its subsidiaries across Africa are well-positioned to build technology solutions linking to the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and other initiatives to accelerate the adoption of use cases that PAPSS supports, such as intra-Africa instant payment, embedded finance, and remittances services.

