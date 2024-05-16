KAMPALA, UGANDA – Britam, a financial services provider in Uganda, has unveiled “My Britam,” a suite of self-service portals designed to empower clients and partners to manage their insurance and investments independently and efficiently. The launch is part of the company’s “Take Control” campaign, which aims to transform the insurance and financial services landscape in Uganda.

The introduction of the portals marks a significant milestone in Britam’s digital transformation journey, providing clients and partners with the autonomy and convenience to manage their insurance and financial needs. According to Allan Mafabi, Chief Executive Officer at Britam Insurance Company (Uganda) Ltd, “Our portals represent a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey, and we are excited about the positive impact this will have on our clients’ and partners’ ability to manage their insurance needs.”

The insurance portal enables clients and partners to purchase insurance, manage policies, file claims, and receive instant feedback, all through a centralized online platform. This is the first phase of a broader rollout that will soon include Motor Insurance and other products, offering a comprehensive management experience for all types of insurance services. Banks and brokers will also be able to self-serve, improving the customer experience for both them and our shared clients.

The investment portal, on the other hand, enables clients to take control of their investment portfolios by providing access to investment statements, top-up options, withdrawal capabilities, and tools for detailed performance analysis. According to Ronald Kasolo, General Manager – Britam Asset Managers, “The introduction of the ‘My Britam’ portals reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, which are fundamental pillars of our company strategy. By empowering our clients, we are enhancing their experience and driving a more efficient and transparent financial services industry in Uganda.”

The launch of both an investment and insurance portal marks a pivotal development in Britam Uganda’s commitment to digital transformation and customer empowerment. By offering tools that enable clients and partners to seamlessly manage their insurance and investments, Britam is not only enhancing user satisfaction but also demonstrating a holistic approach to improving the financial services industry. This initiative establishes Britam as a leader in the digital evolution of the insurance and financial sectors.

