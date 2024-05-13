KAMPALA, UGANDA – AutoXpress Ltd has announced the grand opening of its third branch in Uganda, further expanding its presence in the country.

With over 66 years of experience in the automotive industry, AutoXpress boasts an extensive network of 80+ branches across East Africa, offering a comprehensive range of products and services.

The new branch, located along Bombo Road, features a state-of-the-art workshop with four fully equipped working bays, staffed by expert technicians trained in the latest technologies and equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic equipment.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in Uganda, responding to the growing demand for vehicle-related services in the country’s thriving economy,” said Mr. Sushant Banerjee, Uganda CEO at AutoXpress Limited. “Our commitment is to deliver fast, efficient, and superior service that exceeds customer expectations, and this new branch is a testament to that promise.”

AutoXpress has established partnerships with globally renowned brands such as Bridgestone, Goodyear, BFGoodrich, and Sailun, ensuring the highest quality products and services for customers. The company has been operating in Uganda since 2018 and has been dedicated to bringing top-notch services closer to customers.

Mr Olivier Gatera, the Country Manager – RUBiS Energy Uganda said Rubis Energy is committed to making your life’s journey better, creating convenience and bringing the highest standards of products and services to its customers.

“We care a lot about the quality of products and services that we give our customers. As I always say, we always build our business based on the needs of customers. So we remain creative in the building the product giving services that satisfy the needs of our customers. So that’s why we go ahead and look for the best that our customers need and AutoXpress are experts in that.”

The new branch opening is part of AutoXpress’s strategic plan to expand its footprint across Uganda, with more centers slated to open soon. The company has been voted as one of the top 20 Superbrands in East Africa (2022-2024) and ranked as the number one brand in the automotive sector, a testament to its commitment to quality, convenience, and customer excellence.

Experience the AutoXpress advantage today and discover why it’s the go-to destination for all your automotive needs. Visit the new Bombo Road branch and enjoy unparalleled products and services from a trusted and award-winning brand.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

