In a move to drive green and inclusive economic transformation, Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi) has launched two groundbreaking programs aimed at supporting small-holder farmers and combating the climate crisis. The Green Agrifood System Programme (GRASP) and Accelerating Adoption of Green and Inclusive Finance (AAGIF) were unveiled at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 2, with an impressive investment of Ushs66.8 billion.

Over 200,000 farmers will directly benefit from aBi’s resilience and smart agricultural programs as the effects of climate change continue to intensify. The five-year program will focus on building capacity for farmers and agribusinesses to adapt to climate change and continue productive activities.

Moses Nyabila, CEO of aBi Development Ltd, emphasized the significance of GRASP in addressing the climate crisis and empowering farmers to adapt. “The support for GRASP finds its roots in its direct relevance to ‘The World We Share,’ addressing the climate crisis by empowering farmers to adapt. It solidifies aBi’s role as a robust partner for private-sector agricultural business development, bridging the gap between producers and markets.”

Meanwhile, Mona Muguma-Ssebuliba, CEO of aBi Finance Ltd, noted that despite efforts to empower the agricultural value chain in Uganda, the funding gap remains significantly high, with only 10% of Ugandan firms accessing loans. AAGIF aims to add a Ushs11 billion investment to empower often-overlooked segments of society, including youth, women, and refugees, enabling them to build thriving agribusinesses and improve their livelihoods.

Felix Okoboi, Board Chairperson of aBi Development & Finance, appreciated the Government of Uganda, the European Union, and the Royal Danish Embassy for their unwavering support and commitment to a private sector-driven Ugandan agriculture that is green and inclusive.

The launch was attended by Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), represented by Dr. Henry Nakalaet Opolot, Commissioner Extension and Skills Management Services. Dr. Opolot reiterated that aBi is directly supporting the government’s priorities and policies, aligning with the country’s strategic direction as guided by Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan III.

“There is a strong and urgent need to support Uganda’s agriculture to increase productivity and adapt and respond to climate change. Denmark is proud to continue more than ten years of support to Ugandan agriculture through aBi Finance and aBi Development. We are very happy to do this as a Team Europe Initiative in collaboration with the EU delegation,” said Signe Winding Albjerg, Danish Ambassador to Uganda.

“We are delighted to strengthen jobs and incomes in agriculture through this Team Europe Initiative. Many farmers and processors have already benefitted from the support from aBi Development, but the need is only growing larger. Particularly happy to see aBi Development take lead on promoting compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation. This is necessary for farmers and forests alike,” complemented Jan Sadek, EU Ambassador to Uganda.

The launch also marked the closeout of the Uganda Programme for Sustainable and Inclusive Development of the Economy (UPSIDE) program, which started in 2019 and supported over 200,000 farmers, 50% of whom are women, to achieve resilience to climate change through expanded and inclusive green agri-food systems.

