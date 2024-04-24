KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) have unveiled groundbreaking studies on capacity utilization and cost drivers in the manufacturing sector. The studies, conducted in collaboration with the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association (USSIA), aim to drive economic growth and development in Uganda.

The manufacturing sector is a vital component of Uganda’s economy, contributing 27.6% to the GDP and employing over 1.8 million people. “We are proud to be a part of this growth story,” said Deo JB Kayemba, Chairman of UMA.

The two studies, aligned with UMA’s strategic plan 2020-2025, focus on member relevance, policy influence, and advocacy. They provide crucial evidence-based research to inform policy decisions and empower the private sector to prepare and execute business plans with precision.

“We believe that this partnership between the government, private sector, and civil society is essential in driving economic growth and development,” emphasized Kayemba. UMA’s membership has grown significantly from 26 in 1988 to over 1800 today, making it a proud partner in the country’s growth story.

The studies sought to establish the actual capacity utilization and investigate its causes for manufacturing firms in Uganda, establish the main drivers of costs in the production process among manufacturing firms, and identify and suggest key policy interventions to address these challenges.

The findings revealed that the capacity utilization of firms is at 54.4%, with lack of effective demand for manufactured products being the main reason. “The cost of raw materials, labor, and electricity are the most significant cost drivers, accounting for 60% of the total cost of conversion,” said Ms. Sarah Kagingo, Vice Chairperson of the PSFU Board of Directors.

PSFU has developed position papers with proposals to stimulate effective demand and reduce the cost of doing business. These include establishing an independent Competition Commission, fast-tracking the issuance of Local Content regulations, and strengthening the dispute resolution mechanism for the EAC.

The studies are part of the Young Africa Works – Enhancing Lead Firm Structure for Youth Employment Program, which aims to create 285,000 sustainable work opportunities for young people through strengthening the capacity of the private sector to efficiently produce and sell their products in expanded markets.

The dissemination of the reports will be conducted through various approaches, including a high-level workshop, media interviews, and wider circulation of the reports to relevant stakeholders. The workshop presented an opportunity for proactive decision-making, a win-win scenario for the government and the manufacturing sector.

