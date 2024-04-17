KAMPALA — The business community in Uganda is set to benefit from the Business Network International (BNI) Expo 2024.

The expo aims at creating new opportunities and strengthening business connections for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The expo is slated for May 31 to June 1, at UMA Show Grounds at Lugogo in Kampala, where more than 350 members of BNI will be exhibiting.

The event will be open to the general public at a fee of Shs10,000.

Ms. Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka, the National Director of BNI Uganda told reporters that the exhibition is designed to catalyse business growth and innovation to align it with this year’s theme, “Connecting businesses, creating opportunities.”

“This expo will serve as a platform to deepen business connections, exchange knowledge, and spotlight one’s business offerings,” she said.

“It’s an environment for learning, connecting, and encouraging BNI members and the business community to engage in dialogue and exchange that spurs innovation and professional development,” she added.

The BNI Expo will include an exciting lineup of activities, including targeted networking sessions, expert-led workshops, and a diverse exhibition showcasing the latest trends and services across multiple industries in Uganda.

Prior to the main event, attendees can also benefit from a series of insightful webinars designed to prepare them for the full experience of the Expo.

BNI is part of a global business networking organisation providing a structured and supportive system.

It enables members to develop personal relationships with dozens of qualified business professionals. It has been in operation in Uganda for nine years.

