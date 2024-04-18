KAMPALA — TotalEnergies EP Uganda (TEPU) is setting a new standard for sustainable energy practices as Uganda approaches its oil production phase. This is according to the Company’s General Manager Philippe Groueix, while speaking at the ongoing 9th Oil and Gas Convention in Kampala.

Groueix, told the energy experts convened at the Serena Hotel that it is critical for the world to follow a just energy transition and this means African countries like Uganda have the right to develop their oil and gas resources responsibly, even amidst global decarbonization efforts.

“A just energy transition talks about the right of African countries like Uganda to develop their oil & gas resources. Our commitment is to do so in a more sustainable way than has been done elsewhere,” he stated, adding that that TEPU’s impressive track record includes remarkable reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, with their flagship Tilenga and Kingfisher projects emitting only 13 kg of carbon dioxide per barrel produced and transported—far below the industry average of 33 kg.

He reiterated that TotalEnergies remains steadfast in its pledge to support the nation’s energy transition. “Our commitment is anchored on our desire to achieve together with society net zero emissions by 2050 and to foster sustainable development in the countries where we operate.”

The Annual Oil & Gas Convention, now in its 9th year plays a critical role in creating opportunities for Uganda’s domestic and international interests. It brings together key policy & decision makers, business leaders, bankers, academia and investors from all over the world.

Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum delivered a keynote address, spelling out Uganda’s journey to first oil in the face of a just energy transition. “In our journey to harness Uganda’s oil wealth, we faced a barrage of skepticism and fear-mongering surrounding the ‘oil curse’ The media and civil society organisation painted a bleak picture, instilling doubts about our ability to responsibly manage this valuable resource,” Karuhanga stated, adding: “People were scared that our country would suffer because of the oil. The media and some Civil Society groups didn’t help either, spreading negative stories. But we didn’t give up. We fought back against the negativity and stayed focused on managing our resources responsibly.”

He added that it was an uphill task convincing Ugandans and the world but with the help of supportive leaders and teamwork, the country is closer to its goals. “Now, as we get closer to making our oil dreams a reality, we can look back and feel proud of how far we’ve come. It wasn’t easy, but we never gave up, and that’s what got us here,” Karuhanga stated.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

