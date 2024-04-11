Growers can now export an unlimited quantity of flowers at a 0% tariff “even if they transit via a third country” as from April 11, 2024, to June 30, 2026.

“The UK’s relationship with East Africa is rooted in mutually beneficial trade. This additional flower power will allow trade to bloom. We go far when we go together… or in this case, we grow far when we grow together, further reinforcing the UK’s commitment to the expansion of trade in East Africa,” said Trade Commissioner for Africa John Humphrey.

In 2023, the UK government added, the value of trade in cut flowers between the UK from Ethiopia was valued at Ksh.2 billion (£12.6m), Rwanda at Ksh.118.5 million (£727,000), Ksh.136.7 million (£839,000) from Tanzania, and Ksh.162 million (£1.1m) from Uganda.

Ethiopia is the second largest cut flower producer in Africa, making up 23% of Sub-Saharan African exports.

In 2022 Kenya was ranked as the fourth biggest exporter of cut-flowers in the world with a 6% of global cut-flower exports.