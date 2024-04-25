Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen. George Owinow, advised recent Senior Six graduates admitted to the Equity Leaders Program to live and lead with purpose.

Speaking to 110 students at a week-long event at African Bible University in Lubowa, he shared leadership tips from his military and school days. He stressed values like purpose, humility, and consistency, urging grads to protect their reputation and stay open to learning.

“Image is everything, the first impression is everything, the first time you are going to meet someone prepare yourself, read and research, so you stay ahead of the people you are meeting and leading. Lead with a purpose, Live with a purpose,” said Maj. Gen George Owinow.

He also advised the scholars to be quick learners and be flexible to the ever-changing global dynamics because leadership entails a great deal of responsibility.

The Equity Leaders Program, a mentorship initiative by Equity Bank, has supported 319 students from across Uganda since 2022.

This week’s bootcamp, now in day three, featured talks from Equity Bank’s top officials. The program offers students valuable mentoring and insights from banking experts all week.

Speaking at the Induction on the topic of integrity, Equity Bank’s Head of Risk and Investigation Moses Nsiima advised the students to never take everything at face value. “Assume nothing, take everything serious. Believe nothing and check everything,” said Nsiima.

Ms Sarah Nakazzi, Equity Bank’s Head of Compliance, emphasised the need to have goals. “Let us have our own goals, I don’t know what your goal is, but this is an opportunity for you to start as Equity Leaders Program scholars cohort 3, it will take you be diligent to continue until the end.”

The Program continues throughout the week, as gifted scholars will gain and benefit from the mentorship, insights, and strategic counsel from Equity Bank officials, guests, and stakeholders.

