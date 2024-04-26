KAMPALA – Dr. Amina Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, has encouraged female students to pursue careers in the ICT sector, sharing her own journey as a testament to the possibilities. Speaking at Kololo Secondary School on International Girls in ICT Day, Dr. Zawedde emphasized the importance of belief, hard work, and seizing opportunities.

“I want to show you that we lead by example, and you too can become permanent secretaries or excel in ICT,” she said. “You can achieve a PhD in Computer Science or any other field, as long as you believe in yourself.”

The Ministry of ICT is committed to bridging the digital divide through various initiatives, including the digital transformation roadmap launched last year. This roadmap focuses on infrastructure development, digital skilling, and prioritizing girls and women in ICT programs.

Dr. Zawedde highlighted the importance of digital skilling, saying, “We want to support programs that skill people in the ICT sector, with a focus on girls and women.”

Kololo Secondary School’s headmaster, Edward Kanoonya, emphasized the significance of promoting technology careers for girls, stating, “Empowering girls in ICT is crucial for bridging the digital gender gap and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

He urged teachers to create a supportive environment for girls to excel in ICT, noting that “ICT is becoming an international language and a key gateway to various fields.”

The even organized by Uganda Communications Commission, t aimed to inspire and encourage girls to pursue careers in ICT, promoting gender equality and bridging the digital divide.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

