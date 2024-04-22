The Former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director Richard Byarugaba has announced that he will not challenge the recent court ruling that upheld the appointment of his successor, Patrick Ayota.

Byarugaba, who had contested the decision to appoint Ayota, took to social media to express his gratitude to the High Court for hearing his case and to President Yoweri Museveni for the opportunity to serve as NSSF’s helmsman for 12 years.

“We accept the ruling. We shall NOT appeal the matter,” Byarugaba stated. “We wholeheartedly thank the appointing authority, the President @KagutaMuseveni, for having given us an opportunity to serve the nation in the capacity of Managing Director of @nssfug for over a decade. We did our best, and there is evidence to show that @nssfug progressed considerably during our leadership. We wish the Fund well. Hopefully, posterity will judge us accordingly.”

In a gracious concession, Byarugaba stated, “We accept the ruling. We shall NOT appeal the matter.” This unexpected move brings an end to the protracted legal battle, allowing NSSF to move forward under Ayota’s leadership.

Justice Musa Ssekaana’s ruling had upheld the appointment, citing the minister’s lawful exercise of power and the board’s recommendation. Byarugaba’s decision to accept the verdict demonstrates his commitment to respecting the legal process and the rule of law.

Minister Betty Amongi, who had appointed Ayota, welcomed the ruling, hailing it as a victory for the executive arm of government. She noted that the decision has set a precedent, empowering ministers to make decisions within the law without fear of reprisal.

Byarugaba’s tenure at NSSF was marked by significant milestones, but his reappointment was rejected by Minister Amongi, citing her discretion and reasoning. The former MD’s acceptance of the ruling brings closure to the saga, allowing NSSF to focus on its core mandate.

