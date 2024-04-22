KAMPALA — In a move aimed at strengthening economic and technological ties between Uganda and Estonia, HE Girisch Nair, a seasoned tech entrepreneur and businessman, has been appointed as Estonia’s Honorary Consul in Kampala.

With his extensive experience in the tech industry and his passion for innovation, Consul Nair is well-positioned to foster collaboration and exchange between the two nations.

In this exclusive interview with PML Daily, Consul Nair shares his vision for the future of Uganda-Estonia relations, the potential for digital transformation, and his plans for promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Congratulations on your appointment as the Honorary Consul of Estonia in Uganda. What does the opening of the Consulate mean for Uganda and Estonia ties or people?

Nair: Thank you. The opening of the Estonian Honorary Consulate in Uganda brings the two countries closer, offering a channel for accessing information, collaboration, and social exchange. Estonia is globally recognized as the world’s most digitally advanced nation, and we aim to share our expertise with Uganda to enhance economic and social exchange for the mutual benefit of both nations.

What do Ugandans and other residents in Uganda need to know about the Estonia Consulate in Kampala?

Nair: The Estonian Consulate is located in Kampala, providing easy access to information about Estonia. Ugandans can visit the Consulate to learn about Estonia’s programs in Uganda, apply for a Schengen visa, and seek assistance for Estonian nationals and businesses in Uganda.

Estonia is billed as one of the most digitally advanced societies in Europe, with wifi even in forests. How will Uganda’s closer ties with Estonia benefit the tech industry or digital space in the country?

Nair: Estonia has been sharing its expertise with numerous countries worldwide, and Uganda can benefit immensely from this collaboration. Our national development plan III cites IT as a key pillar of socio-economic growth and transformation. Estonia’s experience in digitalization can help Uganda embrace this opportunity and develop its adoption, capability, and expertise in the tech industry.

As a tech industry leader in East Africa, how will you continue building this frontier with diplomatic duties?

Nair: As an active participant in the Ugandan IT industry, I have been fortunate to have a front-row seat in the evolution of our country’s IT industry. My company, Technology Associates, has built unique competences in managing complex IT business projects, and we have expanded our operations to 7 countries across East and Central Africa. This capability can benefit Estonia and Uganda, and we are already helping numerous Estonian IT businesses identify capable indigenous Ugandan IT companies for collaboration.

What are the first things you want to focus on as the pioneer consul of Estonia in Uganda?

Nair: I aim to scale and drive active collaboration between the Government of Uganda and local businesses with their counterparts in Estonia, bringing exposure to the incredible possibilities of digitalization and Estonia’s world-leading digital capabilities to Uganda. I hope to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country, businesses, and youth.

