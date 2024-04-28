Kampala, Uganda – Equity Bank Uganda has launched its third cohort of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), welcoming 110 outstanding students from districts where the Bank operates. This mentorship and leadership development initiative is part of the Bank’s social impact engine, expanding existing programs to amplify its social impact.

The scholars, selected based on their exceptional performance in the 2023 Senior Six Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results, have completed a week-long induction and are set to begin a 3-6 month paid internship at Equity Bank. During this period, each scholar will receive a monthly stipend and gain invaluable on-the-job training and mentorship across various departments.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Sam Bwaya, a board member of the Equity Group Foundation Uganda, expressed excitement at the program’s growth, saying, “From launching with 123 scholars in January 2022 to now commissioning 110, bringing our total to over 300 scholars, it’s truly inspiring to see the impact of the Equity Leaders Program.”

Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituuka emphasized the Bank’s dedication to human capital development through the Equity Leaders Program. “We’ve mentored over 300 scholars in just three years, providing them with paid internships, coaching, and mentorship. Our goal is to support their transition to leading local and global universities and prepare them for the professional world.”

Kituuka highlighted the benefits of the internship program, stating, “These scholars gain early exposure to the corporate world, learning essential life skills such as personal branding, financial management, and navigating corporate dynamics. The stipend they receive not only enhances their economic well-being but also uplifts their communities. This is the essence of ELP’s impact.”

Since its expansion to Uganda in 2021, the program has sent five scholars from Uganda to prestigious global universities and over 700 scholars from other Equity Group subsidiaries to universities such as MIT, Yale, Harvard, and Princeton. Operational in four of Equity Group’s six subsidiaries, including Kenya, Rwanda, and DRC, ELP serves as a regional initiative fostering East African integration.

By facilitating the exchange of ideas and resources, building a network of young professionals, and cultivating an alumni community of innovative thinkers, the Equity Leaders Program aims to address the region’s socio-economic challenges.

