Equity Bank Uganda has selected 110 high-performing students from the 2023 Uganda National Examination Advance Certificate of Education for its Equity Leaders Program. This brings to a total of 333 students under the program.

The program which is now in its 3rd cohort aims to develop and inspire young leaders through access to education plus mentorship and career training. It also includes a Pre-University paid internship and a College Counselling program.

The selected beneficiaries on Sunday arrived at the African Bible University in Lubowa for a week-long induction program. The induction offers scholars an opportunity to engage with leaders from various industries including Equity Bank leadership, on topics such as personal development, community engagement and professional growth and grooming.

The Equity Leaders program focuses on empowering academically gifted scholars. The scholars, selected based on their outstanding performance, expressed enthusiasm about the program. In Nelson Mandela’s words,s “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

The bootcamp was officially unveiled this Monday morning by Anthony Kituuka, the bank’s Managing Director who welcomed the 110 students into the banking sector and mentorship plus shared words of wisdom with the students.

He also highlighted to the students the core values that define Equity Bank including integrity, teamwork and respect, which serve as the foundation upon which future leaders are built.

Established by the Equity Group Foundation (EGF) in 1998, the program is aimed at nurturing scholars with excellent leadership skills in the youth. The program also seeks to establish a community of dynamic and transformational leaders who will work together across borders and various sectors to drive sustainable economic growth and create a social impact and progress on the African continent.

Equity Group’s partner Universities include Ivy League Universities including the University of Pennsylvania, Yale, Harvard University, Princeton University, Cornel University, Brown University, and Columbia University among others.

