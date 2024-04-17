KAMPALA – The East African Community’s (EAC) Council of Ministers has appointed Uganda’s Deputy Secretary General, Annette Ssemuwemba, to act as Secretary General until a new appointment is made.

This decision follows Kenya’s former SG, Dr. Peter Mathuki, being appointed as Kenya’s ambassador to Russia.

Ssemuwemba, who previously oversaw customs, trade, and monetary affairs at EAC, assumed her new role on April 16, 2024.

“The EAC Council of Ministers has directed Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Annette Ssemuwemba to perform the duties of the Secretary General of the Community with effect from 16 April 2024 until the appointment and assumption of duty by the new Secretary General,” the Secretariat said through X.

Ssemuwemba served as the Deputy Executive Director of the Executive Secretariat for the Enhanced Integrated Framework at the World Trade Organization. In this role, she is designated as the Chief Operating Officer responsible for the design of projects and programmes to support the least developed countries (LDC) trade capacity development.

Ms Ssemuwemba was previously the Chief Strategy and Results Officer and member of the Senior Leadership team at TradeMark East Africa now Trade Mark Africa.

In this role, she was responsible for strategy execution and results delivery across a portfolio of countries in East Africa.

She is an international development professional with over 20 years of experience in international trade and development, primarily trade policy formulation, regional integration, trade facilitation and trade-related capacity-building at national and regional levels.

Ms Ssemuwemba holds a wealth of experience in designing and implementing trade capacity-building programmes that address development needs of countries, particularly the LDCs.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration.

