KAMPALA, UGANDA- SafeBoda Uganda has introduced the EV Tier in the SafeBoda App, a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting e-mobility and sustainability in the transportation sector. This innovative feature connects Electric Boda riders with environmentally conscious passengers, fostering awareness and adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions.

“We are dedicated to driving positive change in Uganda’s transport landscape. The EV Tier initiative demonstrates our commitment to promoting e-mobility and combating climate change. By empowering EV Boda riders, we are creating opportunities for social and economic development while offering sustainable transportation options,” said Rob Sanford, CEO of SafeBoda.

SafeBoda is collaborating with leading EV manufacturers to provide riders with a range of options and necessary resources, including maintenance guidance and charging station locations. This support enables a seamless transition to e-mobility for the rider community, offering both environmental benefits and financial stability.

Dr. Monica Musenero Masanza, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, commended SafeBoda for its innovative approach to promoting e-mobility and sustainability.

She emphasized the critical role that initiatives like the EV Tier play in advancing the country’s efforts towards a cleaner future, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve meaningful impact in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

“Initiatives like the EV Tier play a critical role in advancing Uganda’s efforts towards a cleaner future. Public-private sector collaboration is essential for meaningful impact in environmental conservation and sustainable development,” she emphasized.

“The EV tier is a strategic initiative to protect and increase driver incomes. With fuel prices remaining high, the EV tier allows drivers to switch to electric bodas, increase their incomes, and access SafeBoda customers. Drivers can save over 30% on fuel, and clients appreciate the lower price. We are thrilled to support our riders on their path to a more sustainable future,” said Christian Mayeku Wamambe, VP of Payments & Driver Wellbeing at SafeBoda.

The launch of the EV Tier marks a significant milestone in SafeBoda’s efforts to promote sustainable transportation solutions in Uganda.

