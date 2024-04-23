SOROTI, UGANDA – Equity Bank has assured the public that its Soroti branch is safe and operations have returned to normal following an attempted security breach on Tuesday morning.

According to the bank, a group of armed individuals attempted to gain access to the banking hall, but were thwarted by the bank’s security alarms and swift response from local authorities. “Our security measures and protocols were activated promptly, ensuring the safety of our customers and staff,” said the bank in a statement.

“No property or lives were lost or damaged during the incident,” the bank said, confirming the resumption of normal transactions. “The bank has resumed normal banking services, and customers can now access their accounts and conduct transactions as usual.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers,” said the bank’s management.

The incident is currently under investigation by security agents led by the Uganda Police, who are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. “We are grateful for the swift response from local authorities and are confident that our customers will continue to receive the excellent service they expect from us,” said the bank’s management.

