KAMPALA – The Uganda Investment Authority – UIA has announced the launch of a campaign on investment facilitation and protection that seeks to entrench the Government’s industrialization agenda, catalyze import substitution, and promote exports.

In line with the directive by the President to ensure that at least 25 industrial parks are fully built and functional by 2026, the campaign will also ensure that Uganda continues to be the leading investment destination in East Africa, as recently confirmed by the Annual Investment Awards in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Mr. Robert Mukiza, Director UIA revealed that in this campaign, timely support will be provided to local and foreign investors in benefitting from the generous incentive package that Uganda offers, including access to industrial park land.

“UIA will work with other relevant Government agencies such as; the Uganda Revenue Authority, the State House Investors Protection Unit, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, NWSC, UMEME, and others to ensure that services to investors are provided in a timely way. As such, any roadblocks, delays, or red tape that investors face will be dealt with swiftly.”

He added, “In this regard, I shall be making spot visits to investors in all industrial parks to appraise myself with any challenges they may be facing and come up with relevant solutions. Additionally, I have set up a special 24-hour hotline in my office that investors can use to raise any form of complaint or make a request, that is in line with our mandate. All issues will be swiftly responded to in a period not exceeding 7 days.”

Mr. Mukiza told potential investors, especially indigenous Ugandans that the Government of Uganda has made available 81 square miles of land in gazetted industrial parks, countrywide.

“If you have an interesting value addition project, please feel free to approach us with your idea or project. Ugandans should be aware that all land in industrial parks is free of charge.”

However, he said, once it is allocated to you, you are expected to follow certain terms and conditions, including starting to develop it in 18 months, constructing factory/office buildings in 2 years, roofing the structures in 3 years and installing machinery in 4 years.

“Failure to follow these guidelines will result in the withdrawal of allocated land (through public notices).”

He emphasized that the industrial park land is free of charge, in line with a directive that H.E the President issued in 2016.

“Any attempt by fraudsters or corrupt people to sell land to investors should be brought to my attention immediately through the hotline. We do not wish to see saboteurs derail the President’s industrialization agenda. Likewise, all UIA services are free of charge and can be accessed by Ugandans through the One Stop Centres.”

