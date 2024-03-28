KAMPALA —Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Samuel F Mwogeza as its Interim Chief Executive, and Barbara Dokoria as Interim Executive Director effective April 1, 2024 until substantive appointments for the positions are made.

The interim appointment of Mwogeza, who is currently the Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking (PPB) follows the end of Anne Juuko’s executive tour of duty at the end of this month and subsequent transition to another leadership role as Global Markets Regional Head for East Africa, effective April, 2024.

Presently the Executive Head of Compliance, Dokoria’s interim appointment follows Emma Mugisha’s resignation as Executive Director and Head of Business & Commercial Banking, to pursue opportunities outside of the Standard Bank Group.

Announcing the appointments, Damoni Kitabire the Stanbic Bank Chairman, Board of Directors congratulated the incoming leaders and thanked Juuko, and Mugisha for their notable contribution to the sustained success of the organisation over the years.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Anne, and Emma for their leadership over the years and contribution to the sustained growth of Stanbic Bank Uganda; we wish them success in their next respective assignments,” said Kitabire.

Stanbic Bank is the country’s largest commercial bank by assets, profits, and deposits as of December 2022. It is also the anchor subsidiary of the listed entity—Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, a franchise of the Standard Bank Group—Africa’s largest lender, by assets.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

