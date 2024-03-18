Amigo Algo is a forex trading software designed to automate market trading and take full advantage of every opportunity. It uses various strategies like swinging, day trading, scalping, and trading during forex news events. It has been successfully used worldwide in both proprietary firm accounts and personal live accounts.

The development of Amigo Algo began in mid-2021. Forex Ninja, along with his team lead by NWJ a forex veteran and Mohammad, a top MQL4 programmer from Pakistan, worked relentlessly. They averaged only four hours of sleep per night, went through numerous strategies and faced many failures, investing around $60,000 in the development. Initially named Dowsaster EA, it was later rebranded to Amigo Algo. After more than 200 failed attempts and over 2.5 years of hard work, they finally achieved success with Amigo Algo.

Forex Ninja explains that using Amigo Algo, a person can significantly grow their investment over time. For example, with a $10,000 account making a 10% monthly return without emotional interference, it’s possible to compound this into $920 million in 10 years, nearing billionaire status. He suggests starting with small risks, like using proprietary firms or funding your own accounts, as a way to build funds for compounding.

Amigo Algo is capable of fully automated trading, including trading based on news events, swing trading, scalping, and day trading. It also offers a semi-automated option where it enhances manual trading strategies by adding to winning positions and managing risk. Forex Ninja believes that any manual strategy with at least a 30% win rate can become highly profitable with the help of Amigo Algo’s features and proper risk management. The software uses a logical and mathematical approach to the forex market, focusing on indicators and long-term trends.

Regarding feedback on Amigo Algo, Forex Ninja says, “Photos speak louder than words,” suggesting that the results and success stories of users are the best testimonials.

