KAMPALA – Minute Maid, the iconic juice brand under the Coca-Cola Family, is causing a stir on university campuses across Uganda with its vibrant campaign titled ‘The Minute Maid Refresh Surprise.’

The campaign has already swept through various campuses, including Kampala University Ggaba Campus, Ndejje University Bombo, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, YMCA Buwambo campus, YMCA Wandegeya campus, IUEA Kansanga, and Makerere Business School, engaging over 5,270 enthusiastic students in exciting promotional activities and showering them with prizes.

These activations aim to provide students with the ultimate Minute Maid Refresh experience, fostering connections and building a vibrant community through a medley of entertaining and fun-filled activities featuring comedians Madrat & Chiko, artists like Vinka, and exhilarating City Bus rides.

Since its establishment in 1946, the product line has undergone expansion to include refreshing flavors like Apple, Mango, and Orange. These variants are available at an affordable price range of 1,000UGX to 1,500UGX, making them suitable for all meal times.

Arthur Akankwasa, Senior Franchise Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to connecting with consumers in their comfort zones: “Our products are crafted with fresh fruits to meet the sensory demands of our customers, inspiring feelings of vitality and infusing new energy into their lives.”

Encouraging consumers to slow down and savor the moment, Minute Maid offers an array of options that tantalize the taste buds while nourishing the body. These activations serve as a reminder to pause and embrace the present moment, intercepting life’s moments with a burst of refreshment.

Akankwasa further explains, “Drinking Minute Maid is more than just a taste sensation; it’s about hydration, nourishment, indulgence, and beyond. The experience of enjoying Minute Maid makes people feel alive, aligning perfectly with our brand mission to invigorate anyone, anywhere, and at any time.”

Excitement is building as more universities, including St. Lawrence University, Ndejje University, Gulu University, Kampala International University – Ishaka, and UTC Bushenyi, gear up to experience the electrifying activations. With Minute Maid products available at affordable prices and a plethora of fun activities in store, students can look forward to an unforgettable experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

