KAMPALA – Letshego Uganda, al subsidiary of Letshego Africa Holdings Ltd today spring boarded their Micro Supa Loan product during the two day Women’s Day celebrations organized by Hon Annet Katusiime Mugisha, Bushenyi Woman MP at St. Kaggwa Primary School playgrounds.

Letshego, is thrilled to announce its Micro Supa loan, specially designed for women and youth intended to provide accessible financial solutions fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth.

“Empowering women and youth is crucial for the sustainable development of our communities. Through the Micro Supa loan, we are not only providing access to capital but also fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and self-reliance. We believe that by investing in women and youth, we are investing in the future prosperity of Uganda,” Giles Germany Aijukwe, Letshego Uganda CEO affirmed.

The Micro Supa loan is a testament to Letshego’s dedication to addressing the unique financial needs of women and youth in Uganda. With flexible terms and competitive interest rates; whether it’s starting a small business, pursuing education, or investing in personal development, the Micro Supa loan offers the necessary financial support to turn dreams into reality.

“We are excited to partner with Letshego to bring this innovative financial solution to the women and youth of Bushenyi. Access to finance is a fundamental right, and initiatives like the Micro Supa loan are essential for leveling the playing field and unlocking the potential of our communities. Together, we can create a brighter future for all,” Hon Annet Katusiime Mugisha explained.

During the two-day engagement, “Letshego will showcase the features and benefits of the Micro Supa loan through interactive sessions, workshops, and one-on-one consultations. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, and how the Micro Supa loan can help them achieve their goals,” Dennis Mbiika, Head of Sales, Marketing and Channels retorted.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

