Kerry, a world leader in taste and nutrition, is expanding its footprint in East Africa with the opening of a factory in Uganda to support local food and beverage manufacturers.

Located in Mukabya Road, Kampala, the 1,000m2 facility will expand Kerry’s capacity in the region. The investment is an example of Kerry’s commitment to Africa and its confidence in the future of the food and beverage industry on the continent.

The opening was attended by Peter Dillane, Vice President & General Manager of Kerry Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MISA), Jad Neaime, General Manager of Kerry Greater Africa, along with the Africa leadership team, Kerry Uganda staff and key customers.

Commenting on the facility opening, Peter Dillane said: “The establishment of this manufacturing site in Uganda marks a further step towards realising our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Kerry has consistently prioritised meeting local demands, with great taste being a paramount criterion in the food and beverage industry. Our cutting-edge technologies, coupled with our expertise and now local production, will enable us to collaborate with our customers in crafting delicious and nutritious products.”

Jad Neaime added: “Uganda’s economy is fast-growing, driven by a thriving food processing industry. Producing in Uganda strengthens our localisation plans. This includes focusing on local partnerships, developing local sourcing in East Africa — from food ingredients to local talent and supply chain development — to enable growth in the communities in which we operate.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

