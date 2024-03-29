KCB Bank customers can now access loans of up to Ushs.250 million without collateral like land titles or car logbooks, to meet their personal finance and business needs.

The loans, which have a repayment period of up to 84 months, come with interest rates of as low as 17.5%, and are available within 48 hours, if one meets the set requirements, upon request.

Announcing the new loan package, Miranda Bageine Musoke, Head of Retail Banking at KCB Bank Uganda said, the bank’s unsecured personal loan campaign dubbed; Kigguse with KCB Bank, seeks to see more Ugandans live a better life because the bank has further simplified the loan acquisition process.

Bageine-Musoke said, “KCB Bank is passionate about making the lives of our customers better and that is why we will go the extra mile to innovate and make available financial products that are within quick reach for many.”

The Head of Retail Banking at KCB Bank expressed her gratitude to the KCB customers who have remained loyal to the bank, which motivates them, to keep delivering better services that are tailored to the different groups of people that they serve.

“It is because of you our cherished customers that we endeavour to deliver the best services that are tailored to promote both personal and business growth,” Musoke said.

She continued to say, “In order for one to qualify for the Unsecured Personal Loan, one needs to have proof of a steady income and an active KCB Bank Uganda account that has been in use for at least 3 months, and it can be used to cover a couple of expenses right down from business related to personal.”

The new loan package also aligns with KCB Bank’s new brand promise For People For Better as well as the government’s effort to promote social economic growth and a better standard of living for all Ugandans, across the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

