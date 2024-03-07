KAMPALA – In a move aimed at revolutionizing Uganda’s agribusiness landscape, the European Union Delegation in Uganda, in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), has launched the Support to Agricultural Revitalization and Transformation (START) Phase II initiative.

This forward-thinking endeavor, with an investment of EUR 11.5 million, is poised to empower agribusiness SMEs and drive sustainable growth in the country. START Phase II aims to address the challenges faced by agribusiness SMEs, such as limited access to financing and technical support.

By providing affordable financing options and promoting value addition and agro-processing, the initiative seeks to unlock the full potential of Uganda’s agricultural sector.

Sophie De Coninck, Head of Uganda Office at UNCDF, highlights the significance of the initiative, stating, “The launch of the START Facility marks a pivotal milestone in unlocking the potential of agribusiness SMEs in Uganda.”

Through collaboration with various stakeholders and a commitment to promoting gender equality and sustainability, the European Union and UNCDF are paving the way for a more inclusive and resilient agribusiness sector in Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

