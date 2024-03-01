KAMPALA– In an effort to expand its reach and impact within the secondary education sector, Stanbic Bank Uganda has forged a groundbreaking partnership with head teachers from across the country. The partnership aims to recruit these head teachers as ambassadors of the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC), a prestigious enterprise challenge that empowers students to become the job creators of tomorrow.

Corporate Social Investment manager, Diana Ondoga, unveiled the collaboration during a recent breakfast meeting attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda (ASSHU). At the meeting, Ondoga emphasized the importance of increasing the number of participating schools in the NSC from the current 160 to encompass all 5,000 secondary schools nationwide.

“It is a good problem for us to be overwhelmed by applications. We therefore call on all of you to be our ambassadors and amplify this competition for the good of the nation,” said Ondoga.

The partnership with ASSHU, which represents over 5,000 secondary schools and 5 million students across 146 districts, is poised to revolutionize the NSC program. Leveraging existing structures and platforms provided by ASSHU, Stanbic Bank aims to ensure that every secondary school in Uganda has the opportunity to participate in the championship.

As part of the collaboration, ASSHU will play a pivotal role in disseminating information about the NSC to its extensive network of head teachers. The organization will also facilitate capacity-building sessions to equip head teachers with the knowledge and resources needed to guide their students through the competition.

However, concerns were raised during the meeting regarding the lack of awareness about the NSC among head teachers. Out of 25 head teachers in attendance, only 8 were familiar with the competition. To address this issue, ASSHU proposed the implementation of targeted awareness campaigns and capacity-building initiatives.

In addition to promoting entrepreneurship among students, the partnership between Stanbic Bank and ASSHU will also focus on environmental conservation efforts. Through initiatives such as tree-planting projects and collaboration with the Ministry of National Resources, the NSC aims to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among participating schools.

With the support of ASSHU and other key stakeholders, Stanbic Bank is confident that the NSC will continue to empower students, teachers, and communities across Uganda. By harnessing the collective efforts of head teachers nationwide, the championship is poised to unlock the full potential of Uganda’s youth and drive sustainable development for years to come.

