KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has taken a significant step toward addressing customer concerns regarding their internet utilization, by introducing a Data Usage Manager, a feature on the MyAirtel App, that shows users how much data is used on their devices and by what application.

The innovation was launched by the Head of Information Technology and Security, Uganda Communications Commission, Michael Bamwesigye, and Manoj Murali, Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, at the Airtel Head Office at Clement Hill Road.

Manoj told reporters that the Data Usage Manager is just one way the telecom giant is committed to providing customers with the tools and information they need to get the most out of their Airtel Uganda experience.

In today’s digital era, he added, data has become a necessity in fostering communication, driving economic growth, education, health, and overall access to vital services. As the first 5G network and a leading telecommunications provider in Uganda, we are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping Uganda’s digital future.”

The growing global digital landscape has created a high demand for fast, reliable internet access and smartphones that telecommunications companies and key industry players have been tasked to meet. According to the UCC Market Report for June 2023 FY 4Q 2022/23, the predominant force fueling internet adoption in the country remains the proliferation of smartphones, accounting for 99% of the total new connections across both mobile phones and other mobile internet devices.

The report also stated that mobile internet subscriptions registered a 7 million increase from 11.8 million in March 2023 to 12.5 million in June 2023. This growth in data usage and users calls for more accountability and the need for telecom operators to provide their customers value for money for their data purchases as most use the service for businesses, studying, and entertainment, among other uses.

During the event, Michael Bamwesigye, the Head of Information Technology and Security at UCC commended Airtel Uganda for its proactive approach to addressing consumer concerns related to mobile data usage.

He said, “I am excited about this launch and for us at the Commission, this shows a commitment that Airtel Uganda is listening to its customers and the public outcry that has been ongoing, especially about data usage. I’m sure you’ve seen all of our social media users constantly complain about their data depleting fast and without any explanation on how it has been used.

“This is a step in the right direction and I believe that this goes long way in improving the customer experience as well as the customer journey on Airtel Uganda’s services and platform. So, we congratulate you and we thank you for listening to customers and listening to their cries and responding in that direction.” Bamwesigye concluded.

