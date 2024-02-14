KAMPALA –

In a game-changing move, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has garnered praise from Ugandan traders, particularly those united under the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), for introducing Kargo Pay, a cutting-edge electronic payment system. This alternative cargo payment mode is set to revolutionize efficiency and expedite the settlement of port charges.

KACITA Chairman, Thaddeus Musoke, lauded the new system as a game-changer in the clearing process, predicting significant time savings and improved turnaround for traders. Clearing goods at the port, a historic challenge for traders, is set to become a streamlined and secure process, sparing them from the hassles of physically transporting large sums of money to Kenya.

Musoke emphasized the newfound convenience of Kargo Pay, allowing traders to clear goods remotely, even during night hours, from the comfort of their homes—an unprecedented advantage in their trade endeavors. The system, launched as a response to evolving industry needs in 2023, has been warmly received for its ability to facilitate transactions in the local Ugandan currency, a feature that aligns seamlessly with traders’ preferences.

Christened Kargo Pay, this system not only champions currency flexibility but also introduces alternative payment methods such as bank cards and mobile transfers. By eliminating the need for physical visits to banks, Kargo Pay enhances convenience, providing a transformative solution for the clearing of goods.

Nynnet Rwatanga, representing TrueLine Africa, expressed optimism about Kargo Pay’s potential to alleviate clearing headaches. The direct pull of funds from bank accounts to the App Wallet ensures instantaneous clearing, minimizing delays in the process.

While recognizing the app’s benefits, Rwatanga suggested improvements, showcasing the traders’ openness to digital solutions that enhance operations. KPA, during a user familiarization event at the Kampala Serena Hotel, highlighted Kargo Pay’s ability to facilitate instant settlement of port charges, ensuring punctuality and accuracy in collections.

This groundbreaking app, initially launched in Kenya in August 2023, has already proven its efficacy, leading to its expansion to partner states like Uganda and Rwanda. The enthusiastic reception from Ugandan traders signifies the dawn of a new era in cargo payment systems, where innovation meets the needs of the ever-evolving trade landscape.

The introduction of Kargo Pay by KPA marks a milestone in the region’s quest for efficient, secure, and convenient cargo payment solutions, promising to reshape the future of cross-border trade

