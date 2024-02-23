KAMPALA – NCBA Bank on Thursday launched its revamped Premier Banking offering, targeting premier banking customers, prospects and high-value stakeholders. At the event launch at Rwenzori Towers in Kampala, the bank showcased the enhanced Premier Banking proposition designed to provide customers with a more competitive and differentiated banking experience.

“This type of banking is good for the Ugandan population for a variety of reasons. First of all, it gives you the ability to get benefits from partners. It also gives you the ability to do banking out of the ordinary. With that, you have got to have a platinum card which allows you to borrow up to $20,000 unsecured you also have access to over 1500 airport lounges around the world and also when you come here (Rwenzori Towers), you can access our executive meeting room free of charge,” said bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Muyobo.

The card, he said also has travel insurance of up to $5,000. “So if you purchase something using that card, and something happens to the things that you have bought, we reimburse you up to $5,000 on the things that you have paid for using that card.”

Mr. Muyobo revealed that with premier banking, the bank dedicates relationship manager who will advise you advise the customer on some of the things regarding the investment decisions.

“The investments, the trends within the market that you have got to be aware of, so we support the premier customer throughout the journey as far as the personal requirements are concerned also as far as the business requirements are concerned.”

The revamped Premier Banking promises to be faster, simpler and more convenient for customers. Key features of the enhanced offering include extended banking hours at select branches, allowing customers to enjoy greater convenience.

Additionally, customers now have access to online and mobile banking platforms for seamless transactions, enhancing convenience further.

One of the highlights of the new proposition is the access to lifestyle privileges and discounts linked to debit and credit cards. Premier Banking customers, along with their spouses and children, will also enjoy recognition and benefits, underscoring the personalized approach to banking.

In terms of customer service, Premier Banking customers will receive priority at the Contact Center, with a dedicated Premier Banking line available 24 hours a day. They will also benefit from priority processing of transactions and preferential terms on lending facilities.

Moreover, Premier Banking customers will also receive invitations to exclusive events organized by NCBA Bank, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the offering.

“Premier customers will continue to enjoy preferential rates on deposits and forex, access to international Visa Banking Platinum Cards that come with Lifestyle benefits such as seamless online bookings for hotels, flights with VIP Lounge Access across airports all around the world and exclusive lounges at select branches,” said Muyobo.

NCBA Bank is also expanding its Premier Banking services to include Diaspora Banking, catering to customers who transact and save from anywhere in the world. Diaspora Banking offers current and savings accounts available in foreign currency and UGX, with savings accounts bearing interest depending on the account balance.

Furthermore, NCBA Premier Banking offers a wide range of property finance solutions, including mortgage loans, plot loans, construction loans, equity release, and buy-and-build financing.

Customers can also access secured loan facilities, investment solutions, and various banking solutions tailored to meet their financial needs.

The launch of this new product promises to be an exciting opportunity for high-value customers to explore the enhanced offerings of NCBA Premier Banking and connect with the bank’s representatives.

Share this: Facebook

X

