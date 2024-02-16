KAMPALA – Jumia Uganda on Thursday hosted a group of the French Club of Kampala (Club D’affaires de Kampala) led by the French Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency Xavier Sticker at its Fulfillment Center in Ntinda, Kampala.

The visit provided members of the French Club with a unique opportunity to gain insights into the inner workings of one of Uganda’s leading e-commerce platforms and learn about the technologies and processes driving the future of retail.

During the visit, Jumia Uganda Fulfillment Centre showcased the intricate operations behind the seamless online shopping experience offered by Jumia where members of the French Club were guided through various sections of the Fulfillment Center, where they witnessed firsthand the process of receiving, storing, and dispatching orders to customers across the nation.

Vinod Goel, CEO, Jumia Uganda said “It’s a huge milestone for us to be plugged in with the French Business Environment in Uganda and to show them how e-commerce is growing and to show them the operations, the strategy and to discuss all the possible opportunities to work together and also to understand the businesses of different members of CAK and to see what kind of synergies we have.”

He told the visiting delegation that they have employed environmental, social and governance (ESG) as a tangible initiative to reduce plastic packaging by 40%.

“This is the rule we have been using for one year now and it is going very well and it has allowed us to reduce 40% of the plastic packaging from all our packages.”

He, however, decried undefined addresses by some of their customers which poses a challenge to them.

His Excellency Xavier Sticker noted that the French companies are the first investors in Uganda today with no other country having companies with such a presence and the trend still growing.

“That applies to the energy sector and several other areas, infrastructure. In terms of numbers, the trends will lead French companies within the next three years to invest an amount in the range of 3 billion US dollars in Uganda.”

Thomas Pelletier, President of the French Club of Uganda “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to visit the Jumia Uganda Fulfillment Center and learn more about the fascinating world of e- commerce,” said.

“The experience has been eye-opening, and we are grateful to Jumia Uganda for opening their doors to us and sharing valuable insights into their operations.”

During the visit, representatives from Jumia Uganda provided detailed explanations of the technology-driven logistics and inventory management systems employed to ensure efficiency and accuracy in order fulfillment. Members of the French Club also had the chance to engage in discussions with Jumia Uganda staff, asking questions and exchanging ideas about the evolving landscape of e-commerce in Uganda and beyond.

About CAK

The Club d’affaires de Kampala (CAK) is a French-led initiative that gathers French and Ugandan companies, which help strengthen the bilateral relationship between Uganda and France

Founded in 2017, this network of entrepreneurs is an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to bring together companies and businessmen/businesswomen in Uganda wishing to develop their relations with France CAK is also here to promote French manufacturing, commerce, and industry interests in Uganda

Share this: Facebook

X

