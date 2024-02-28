France will invest up to UGX 12 trillion in Uganda over the next three years, Mr. Xavier Sticker, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Uganda has announced.

He made the revelation during a bilateral meeting with Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs General Jeje Odongo at the Ministry’s offices in Kampala on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.2.28

Mr. Sticker reaffirmed France’s unwavering commitment to investing significantly in Uganda’s socio-economic development.

He said that the substantial sum of USD 3 billion, equivalent to UGX 12 trillion will be strategically allocated across key sectors, including but not limited to agriculture and oil and gas, to foster sustainable growth and prosperity in Uganda.

During the meeting, the discussions underscored the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen ties across various sectors of mutual interest.

On his part, Gen Odongo said France’s investment commitment reflects the deep-rooted friendship and partnership between the two nations.

“This significant contribution will undoubtedly contribute to Uganda’s efforts to achieve its development goals and improve the well-being of its citizens,” he said.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to continuing the constructive dialogue and collaboration in pursuit of shared objectives, further consolidating the strong and enduring partnership between Uganda and France.

The Minister also commended France’s steadfast support and partnership and looked forward to the successful implementation of the envisioned projects that will benefit both nations.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

