MBALE — Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has on Tuesday February 13 opened a new branch in Sino Uganda Industrial Park – Mbale.

DTB Uganda’s Managing Director Varghese Thambi said the development is in line with bank’s strategy to support SMEs and manufacturing for import substitution and to promote regional exports.

“We are delighted to open a branch inside the Uganda Sino Industrial Area Park today and offer our customers a more convenient banking experience,” said Mr. Varghese.

“We appreciate the people of Mbale and the eastern region at large for utilizing our service at our branch on Bishop Wasike Road. We have seen an increasing demand for the extension of services to your working spaces. That is one of the reasons were opening this branch,” he added.

This is the second DTB branch in Mbale, bringing the DTB branch network to 37 branches in Uganda.

Ms. Jane Kabbale who is also the Chairperson of the Board Audit Committee said that DTB’s growing network of branches represents its ongoing commitment to be closer to customers and providing them with easy and affordable products and a touch of service excellence.

She urged Ugandans to embrace banking as a channel of embracing financial inclusion, wealth accumulation and investment.

She expressed DTB Uganda’s Board commitment to innovations for the best banking solutions in Uganda.

She urged Ugandans to embrace DTB for top range banking services.

The new locations will offer extensive products and services to customers including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards and investment options. Customers will also be able to access their accounts and perform banking transactions through the Bank’s digital channels while visiting the branch locations for personalized services.

DTB has had a presence in the eastern region since 2008 with branches in Jinja, Busia, Malaba and Mbale.

Through the years DTB has impacted on businesses and lives of Ugandans through banking services and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government through the Parish Development Model (PDM), DTB has transformed the financial management habits and livelihoods of over 6,000 through financial literacy engagements and other initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

X

