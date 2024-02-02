NEW YORK – For consumers looking to score a deal, Citi introduces Citi Shop, a free shopping desktop browser extension for eligible U.S. Citi credit cardmembers. Once downloaded, Citi Shop automatically searches behind the scenes for offers and available coupons at over 5,000 online merchants. This is the latest example of how Citi continues to provide additional value to its cardmembers by saving them time and money.

Time is one of the top barriers for consumers looking to find a deal. According to a recent Citi study , more than one-third (35%) of Americans say it takes too long to find coupons or promo codes when shopping online and 74% have abandoned an online purchase because they couldn’t find a deal.

The Citi Shop program helps cardmembers find savings instantly when shopping online across nearly 30 different categories including clothing and apparel, beauty products, consumer electronics, household items, pet essentials and more.

“We are always looking for new ways to make our cardmembers’ lives easier and help maximize the return on their purchases,” said Pam Habner, Head of U.S. Branded Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citi. “Citi Shop is a great solution for cardmembers who want to save money but don’t always have time to search for deals themselves. Plus, they’ll continue to earn rewards like ThankYou Points or miles on their purchases when using a Citi rewards credit card.”

Cardmembers will simply need to add the extension to a compatible desktop browser such as Google Chrome, Safari or Microsoft Edge and enroll their eligible Citi branded U.S. credit card to begin using it. As cardmembers shop online, they will be alerted about available offers.

Cardmembers will receive a statement credit to their enrolled Citi credit card that they can track in the Citi Shop dashboard available in the Citi Mobile® App or online. The Citi Shop extension also searches for available coupons that cardmembers can apply towards their purchases for instant savings directly at checkout.

“With Citi Shop, we are making it easier than ever for our cardmembers to save on purchases from a trusted source with a seamless experience at the point of sale,” said Anthony Merola, Head of Proprietary Products Management for U.S. Branded Cards at Citi.

The Citi Shop extension is powered by Wildfire Systems Inc., which expands Citi’s existing relationship with the shopping rewards platform. Citi Ventures, one of Citi’s three venture investing vehicles, invested in Wildfire in 2022 to support the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate, expand and drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers.

