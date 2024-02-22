LONDON – Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Air Astana Group (“Air Astana”), the flag carrier airline of Kazakhstan, to act as depositary bank for its Global Depositary Receipt (“GDR”) program.

Air Astana’s Regulation S GDRs trade on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) under the symbol “AIRA” and on the Astana International Exchange (“AIX”) under the symbol “AIRA.Y” and Rule 144A GDRs under the symbol “AIRA”. Each GDR represents four ordinary shares of the company. Air Astana’s underlying ordinary shares are also listed and trade on AIX and JSC Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (“KASE”) in Kazakhstan under the symbol “AIRA”.

“We are delighted to be appointed by Air Astana as depositary bank for its GDR program,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Citi’s Issuer Services. “We are confident that we will be able to assist Air Astana in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our extensive equity distribution network.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

