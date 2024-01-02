Ugandan kids are being invited to help make the world a better place by imagining and designing the car of the future.

The 2024 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest to be held by CFAO Motors, encourages kids to grab their pencils, crayons, or paint brushes to put their innovative designs on paper.

Young dreamers aged 15 and under from across Uganda are invited to draw their dream cars, igniting their imaginations, and potentially seeing their vision on the world stage.

Over the past few years, Toyota’s Dream Car Art Contest has evolved from a colourful visual arts talent competition to a global platform for the world’s most imaginative kids to bring forward their world-changing ideas.

The contest is comprised of the National Contest and the World Contest. The National Contest will be held in each participating country. The submission deadline for the Uganda contest is 1st March 2024 and winners of the top three artworks from each category will be rewarded, crowned national champions, and entered as representatives of Uganda in the World Contest, to be held in Japan, where they will have the chance to compete against dreamers from around the globe. In each category, the World Contest winners will walk away with USD 5,000 for themselves and USD 10,000 for their school while the 1st and 2nd runners-up get USD 3,000 per winner.

“At CFAO Motors, we believe in the power of dreams; every great idea was born in the glimmer of a dream, and under the Toyota brand, we hope that this activity will help nurture the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers, and dreamers,” says Isaac Tegule,

Marketing Manager CFAO Motors. The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to spark curiosity, ignite creativity, and empower the next generation to shape the future of mobility. We are excited to witness the incredible talent and imagination of Ugandan children and look forward to cheering them on as they share their dreams with the world”, he added.

CFAO Motors brings this inspiring initiative to Uganda, offering a platform for local talent to shine. The contest is open to all Ugandan children aged 15 and under, divided into three categories:

Category 1: 7 years old or under

Category 2: 8-11 years old

Category 3: 12-15 years old

Participants can choose their medium, bringing their dream cars to life through traditional artwork or digital creations.

The entry form and artwork to be submitted by 1st March can be done electronically via email dreamcar.ug@cfao.com or hand delivered to any CFAO Motors branches across the country, including CFAO MOTORS Namanve Head Office on Plot 668, Kampala Industrial and Business Park, Kampala Branch on Plot 1A & 1B First Street, Industrial Area, Kampala, Gulu Branch on Plot 18, Goma-Kitgum Road or P.O. Box 1340, Gulu, Mbale Branch on Plot 28 Mwanyi Road or P.O. Box 950, Mbale, and Buliisa Service Center on Plot 52, Block 3 Civic Cell, Buliisa Township.

The submissions can also be made to the CFAO Motors Authorised Service Centres; Kampala Daks Limited located on Plot 64, Kira Road, Kamwokya (Opposite Uganda Museum) or P.O. Box 4871, Kampala, Uganda, Arua NN located on Arua – Pakwach Highway or P.O. Box 330 Arua, Uganda, Fort Portal Stitch & Sew on Plot 12/14 Mill Lane, Kabundaire or P.O. Box 532 Fort Portal, Uganda, and Mbarara Formula 21 Pitstop Auto Service on Plot 135, Block 7, Rwobuyenje, Mbarara.

CFAO Motors invites parents, guardians, educators, and all those who believe in the power of young dreams to join them in supporting the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Let’s ignite the imaginations of Ugandan children and watch their dreams take flight. Together, let’s drive the future of mobility, one dream car at a time.

