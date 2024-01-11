Nigerian superstar singer and songwriter Ric Hassani is scheduled to headline the return of the popular Shorts Na Lessu Music Festival aka SHONALE, this Saturday at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

After a two-year hiatus, the event returns bigger and better, with I&M Bank Uganda as the headline sponsor for the first edition of 2024.



Shorts Na Lesu aka Shonale, is known for fusing African and urban culture. The event shall be a grand opener for Kampala’s party calendar for the year 2024, with unrivalled entertainment guaranteed.



New sensation ‘Banger Boy’ Elijah Kitaka, and 2023 Nana hitmaker- Joshua Baraka, are on cards to grip revelers with their infectious rhythms, come this Saturday.



Upcoming act Mike Mungu, is also on the line up, and will showcase his unique Afro Vocaloid music art, that is a blend of pop, RnB, hip-hop, and afrobeats.



I&M Bank Uganda announced a 10% discount for all customers that shall use their I&M Bank Mastercard cards to purchase tickets to the event.

According to Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s head of marketing and corporate communications, the partnership with Shonale presents a unique opportunity for the bank to engage customers and the wider community in a lively space, away from the conventional banking hall setting.



Nakiyaga also highlighted that the event also gives I&M Bank a unique opportunity for their customers to enjoy the benefits of the I&M Bank MasterCard Cards.



“Events like Shonale present a unique opportunity for us to engage our customers in a more lively space. Shorts Na Lesu also presents us a chance to engage a wider audience and show them first hand the convenience and the benefits that come with the new I&M Bank Mastercard cards. We shall have a dedicated tent where customers shall be able to engage our staff about all our products and services, but we are keen on illustrating how the I&M Bank Mastercard cards shall transform our clients’ banking experiences with a touch of class and convenience,” Nakiyaga added.



Ric Hassani has been labelled the voice of “Modern Afropop” by scores. His charismatic performances have transformed him into a household name since debuting in 2017 with The African Gentleman album. His tracks like Gentleman, Aminah, Ngozi, The One, Only you and My Baby have done well in his home country Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.



If Hassani’s tweet about Uganda is anything to go by, then the Nigerian star gearing up for a great time in Kampala ahead of his debut performance in Uganda; “Uganda, don’t be shy alright? Get your tickets, and come out. There’s ABSOLUTELY NO ONE, brings what I bring on stage, no one. And this is a fact. Get your tickets, find where to get it. NO ONE will make you feel the way I do. Fans, comment under this tweet & let them know!” Read Hassani’s tweet.



Hassani has been nominated at the All Africa Music Awards and The Headies. His song, Believe, with Falz and Olamidde, won Best Collaboration at the Galaxy Music Awards in 2018. He has also performed in France, Cameron, United States, Honduras, Malawi, Mauritius and South America.



The Shonale with Ric Hassani Music Festival will be hosted by Saint Trevor and Zuba, whose task will be to keep the crowd alive.

The DJ line-up includes household names like Forever Etania, DJ Ssese, EM That Guy, DJ Alza, DJ Vanns, Melvyn DJ and DJ Hedges.



You better have your shorts ready, rehearse Ric Hassani’s jams, and prepare to make the trip to Lugogo Hockey Grounds this Saturday. Tickets to the event are going for Shs 60k only.

