KAMPALA – In a re-affirmation of its commitment to enabling financial independence and sustainable home ownership, Housing Finance Bank has launched the ‘Fuuka Don’ salary loan campaign. The initiative aims to alleviate financial pressures and empower customers to achieve their financial goals and aspirations for 2024.

The campaign was officially unveiled today by the Housing Finance Bank leadership, led by Michael Mugabi, Managing Director, and Peace K. Ayebazibwe, Executive Director, during a media breakfast at the Bank’s Head Office in Kololo.

The ‘Fuuka Don’ 120-day campaign offers customers the opportunity to access unsecured salary loans of up to UGX 400 million within an expedited 48-hour processing time. Additionally, customers can benefit from flexible repayment periods of up to 84 months, along with zero-fees loan buyouts and interest rates for as low as 17% per annum.

Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, “Our overarching objective is to catalyze a positive transformation in the lives of our valued customers by consistently delivering unparalleled financial solutions. With Fuuka Don, we are not merely offering financing but providing a gateway to a realm of possibilities that transcends current market offerings. Whether it’s realizing the dream of building a home, acquiring assets, or advancing one’s education, Fuuka Don is a cornerstone on our customers’ path to success.”

Mr. John B. Kaweesi the Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the inclusivity of the salary loan solution, stating, “At Housing Finance Bank, we deeply understand the pivotal role financial support plays in turning aspirations into reality. The ‘Fuuka Don’ campaign exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering both our existing and new customers on their journey to achieving personal and financial milestones in 2024. With just your employment contract, you can embark on a seamless financial journey, making strides towards those cherished goals.”

Housing Finance Bank invites individuals to seize the opportunities offered by the “Fuuka Don” campaign and transform their aspirations into reality by visiting any of its 18 branches nationwide or connect with its customer care advisors through various channels on 0800 211 082 or email at info@housingfinance.co.ug.

