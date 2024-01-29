KAMPALA– dfcu Bank, a leading financial institution, has announced the launch of its transformative loans campaign, “Ggwa Mu Bintu,” aimed at supporting the dreams and financial needs of its customers across Ugandans through the provision of accessible and affordable loan products.

As part of the “Ggwa Mu Bintu” campaign, dfcu Bank has unveiled a range of loan options tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers as they start the new year.

In anticipation of the upcoming first term of the school year, the Bank is introducing the dfcu School Bridge Loan to support educational institutions with their first term operational costs. This unsecured short-term loan offers schools a boost of up to UGX 500, 000, 000/- with competitive interest rates. Notably, dfcu Bank has streamlined the loan approval process, to ensure a quick 48-hour turnaround time from application to disbursement. This initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens for schools, enabling them to focus on providing quality education to students.

Additionally, dfcu Bank is offering Unsecured Personal Loans to individuals in pursuit of their goals and aspirations. These loans are designed to ease the transition from the festive season that involves a lot of spending.

The Bank also offers the dfcu Mobi Loan service through dfcu QuickBanking, providing customers with convenient access to instant financing. With the dfcu MobilLoan, customers can access up to 2 million Uganda Shillings within 5 minutes, subject to pre-qualification. In particular, this initiative will enable parents to easily access finances for school fees and purchase of scholastic materials. As an added incentive, the Bank is running a promotion where parents who use dfcu’s range of channels including SchoolPay and dfcu QuickBanking to make school fees payments stand a chance to win a cashback prize of UGX 500,000/-.

Mr. Bryan Katamba, the sector head of Education and Health at dfcu Bank, noted the Bank’s commitment to empowering Ugandans through a range of financial solutions. “We are dedicated to transforming lives and businesses in Uganda by providing loan products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The “Ggwa Mu Bintu” campaign reflects our commitment to empowering the country’s education sector, right from the parents/ guardians to the school owners. We’re offering an assortment of solutions which will ensure that everyone along the education sector value chain is anchored, both for the short and long-term.

With the launch of the “Ggwa Mu Bintu” campaign, dfcu Bank reaffirms its position as a trusted financial partner, dedicated to the transformation of lives and businesses across Uganda.

