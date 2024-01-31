Shoppers have the chance to win UGX 1 million by participating in the #Clamiversary social media challenge. Carrefour Uganda has committed to providing its customers with unbeatable value and choice throughout the past four years and will continue to do so

KAMPALA – Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Uganda, celebrates its four-year anniversary in the country. Shoppers are set to win millions of shillings and enjoy daily discounts from 31 January until 13 February, 2024.

To mark the occasion, the retailer will gift UGX one million every day to four lucky MyCLUB members for 14 days as a gesture of gratitude for their continued loyalty with a total of UGX 56 million worth of rewards available for the lucky winners.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy special discounts of up to 50 per cent across multiple categories including groceries, fresh food, electronics, appliances, and homeware as well as participate in engaging competitions to win instant prizes.

Carrefour also invites shoppers to participate in an anniversary social media challenge. Shoppers can visit any Carrefour store in Uganda, capture a 30-second video extending their birthday wishes to the retailer, and share it on their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter account using the hashtag #C4anniversary and tagging Carrefour Uganda in the post. The shopper whose video earns the highest engagement and views stands a chance to win a cash prize of UGX one million.

Christophe Orcet, the Regional Director for East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “We have experienced phenomenal growth during the four years of our operations in Uganda and converted millions of shoppers into loyal and satisfied customers. The secret to our success lies in our vision of creating great moments for everyone, every day. Carrefour in Uganda has positioned itself as a provider of unbeatable value and choice for its customers and we are proud to be building on this through our anniversary campaign.”

Carrefour is one of the few retailers with a loyalty programme – MyCLUB – which allows its customers to enjoy instant discounts and earn and redeem loyalty points.

The brand has also been instrumental in supporting the local economy by sourcing 99 per cent of its products from more than 500 local suppliers across the country. This has significantly contributed to human capital development in Uganda by creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs through its own operations and supply chain sourcing policy.

Additionally, Carrefour has committed to corporate social responsibility through its “Round Up Your Bill” initiative, where customers make donations to support vulnerable groups in neighbouring communities. Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has collected over UGX 290 million that is going toward various projects at Peculiar Childcare Support, Kireka Home for Children, Mulago School for The Deaf, Kiswa Primary School, Ntinda School for the Deaf, and The Noah’s Ark Village.

